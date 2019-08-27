UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Oil Barrel Stands At US$59.84 Pb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 12:30 PM

Kuwait oil barrel stands at US$59.84 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) price of a Kuwaiti crude oil barrel fell 92 cents to US$59.84, on Monday, compared with $60.76 last Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Tuesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, Brent crude contracts ended the trading session bearishly, dropping by 64 cents and settling at $58.70 per barrel. Contracts of the American crude oil fell 53 cents to settle at $53.64 pb.

