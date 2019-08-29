UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Oil Barrel Up 75 Cents To US$60.19 Pb

Umer Jamshaid 37 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 01:00 PM

Price of Kuwaiti crude oil barrel rose 75 cents to US$60.19 on Wednesday against $59.44 last Tuesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Thursday

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, Brent crude contracts ended the trading session hiking 98 cents and settling at $60.49 per barrel. Contracts of the American crude oil also rose 85 cents to settle at $55.78 pb.

