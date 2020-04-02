UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Oil Price Dips $9.02 To $16.68 Pb

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:45 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Kuwaiti oil price went down by US$9.02 to US$16.68 per barrel on Wednesday, compared with US$25.70 the day earlier, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Thursday.

West Texas Intermediate prices dropped by 17 cents to $20.31 pb, while Brent crude price for June futures fell by $1.61 to stand at $24.74 pb, according to Kuwait news Agency, KUNA.

