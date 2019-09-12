Kuwait oil price down 13 cents to US$62.08 pb

The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went down by 13 cents to US$62.08 per barrel on Wednesday, 11th September, against US$62.21 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Thursday

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went down by 13 cents to US$62.08 per barrel on Wednesday, 11th September, against US$62.21 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Thursday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, in international markets, the Brent blend went down by US$1.57 to US$60.81 pb, as well as the West Texas intermediate crude which also dropped US$1.65 to US$55.75 pb.