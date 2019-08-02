UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Oil Price Down $1.55 To $64.36 Pb

Kuwait oil price down $1.55 to $64.36 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by US$1.55 to $64.36 per barrel, on Wednesday, compared to $65.91 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Friday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the Brent crude prices went down by $4.55 to $60.50 pb, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by $4.63 to $53.95 pb.

