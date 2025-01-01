Open Menu

Kuwait Oil Price Down 22 Cents To $75.79 Pb

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Kuwait oil price down 22 cents to $75.79 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 22 cents to US$75.79 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, compared with US$76.01 pb the previous day, state news agency (KUNA) reported, quoting the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday.

At the global level, the Brent crude rose by 65 cents to $74.64 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also went up by 73 cents to $71.72 pb.

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil Price

Recent Stories

Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions ..

Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival

2 minutes ago
 Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Moh ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..

2 hours ago
 Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of ..

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match o ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday

3 hours ago
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to ob ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon

3 hours ago
 PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 ..

PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points

3 hours ago
 Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family ..

UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza

15 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East