Kuwait Oil Price Down 22 Cents To $75.79 Pb
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 22 cents to US$75.79 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, compared with US$76.01 pb the previous day, state news agency (KUNA) reported, quoting the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday.
At the global level, the Brent crude rose by 65 cents to $74.64 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also went up by 73 cents to $71.72 pb.
