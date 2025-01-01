Kuwait oil price down 22 cents to $75.79 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 22 cents to US$75.79 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, compared with US$76.01 pb the previous day, state news agency (KUNA) reported, quoting the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday.

At the global level, the Brent crude rose by 65 cents to $74.64 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also went up by 73 cents to $71.72 pb.