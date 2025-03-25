Kuwait Oil Price Down 32 Cents To $76.28 Pb
Published March 25, 2025
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 32 cents to US$76.28 per barrel on Monday as opposed to US$76.60 pb last Friday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) said that in the global markets, the price of Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate went up by 84 and 83 cents to $73.00 pb and $69.11 pb, respectively.
