Kuwait Oil Price Down 42 Cents To US$64.09 Pb

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 01:15 PM

Kuwait oil price down 42 cents to US$64.09 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 42 cents standing at US$64.09, on Monday, compared to $64.51 last Friday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Tuesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price of the Brent Blend crude went up to $63.71 pb, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went up to $56.87 pb.

