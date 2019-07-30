Kuwait Oil Price Down 42 Cents To US$64.09 Pb
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 01:15 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 42 cents standing at US$64.09, on Monday, compared to $64.51 last Friday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Tuesday.
According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price of the Brent Blend crude went up to $63.71 pb, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went up to $56.87 pb.