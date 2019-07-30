Kuwait oil price down 42 cents to US$64.09 pb

(@imziishan)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 42 cents standing at US$64.09, on Monday, compared to $64.51 last Friday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Tuesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price of the Brent Blend crude went up to $63.71 pb, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went up to $56.87 pb.