Kuwait oil price down 64 cents to US$61.03 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 64 cents to US$61.03 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to $61.67 pb last Monday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the Brent Blend crude rose $1.20, settling at $62.14 pb, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate which also rose $1.97 to $53.90 pb.