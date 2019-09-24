Kuwait Oil Price Down 71 Cents To US$64.41 Pb
Tue 24th September 2019
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) The price of Kuwait's oil went down 71 cents to reach US$64.41 per barrel on Monday, compared to $65.12 pb Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday.
According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, in global markets, as for the Brent crude price, it witnessed a hike of 49 cent to settle at $64.77 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also rose 55 cents reaching $58.64 pb.