Kuwait oil price down 86 cents to US$61.06 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 86 cents to US$61.06 per barrel last Friday, compared with $61.92 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, globally, the Brent crude went down $2.08 to $59.81 pb, the same with the West Texas Intermediate, which lost 97 cents reaching $54.69 pb.