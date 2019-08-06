UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Oil Price Down 86 Cents To US$61.06 Pb

Sumaira FH 54 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 01:15 PM

The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 86 cents to US$61.06 per barrel last Friday, compared with $61.92 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, globally, the Brent crude went down $2.08 to $59.81 pb, the same with the West Texas Intermediate, which lost 97 cents reaching $54.69 pb.

