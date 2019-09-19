Kuwait oil price down to $64.28 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) The price of Kuwait's oil went down by US$4.19 to reach $64.28 per barrel on Wednesday, after trading at $68.47 pb Tuesday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, in global markets, the Brent crude price witnessed a decline of 95 cent to settle at $63.60 per barrel and the West Texas Intermediate also went down by US$1.23 to reach US$58.11.