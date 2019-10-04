Kuwait oil price down to US$58.52 pb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2019) Kuwait crude oil price lost US$1.21 of its value during Thursday's transactions to close at $58.52 per barrel against $59.73 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Friday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, Brent futures went up two cents to close at $57.71 pb, while Western Texas Intermediate dropped 19 cents to reach $52.45 pb.