Kuwait Oil Price Down To US$60.87 Pb
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 01:00 PM
The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by US$1.42 to $60.87 per barrel Wednesday compared to $62.29 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Thursday
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by US$1.42 to $60.87 per barrel Wednesday compared to $62.29 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Thursday.
According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price of the Brent crude went down by $2.32 to $59.97 pb, also the West Texas Intermediate went down by $2.13 to $50.72 pb.