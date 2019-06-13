Kuwait oil price down to US$60.87 pb

(@imziishan)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by US$1.42 to $60.87 per barrel Wednesday compared to $62.29 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Thursday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price of the Brent crude went down by $2.32 to $59.97 pb, also the West Texas Intermediate went down by $2.13 to $50.72 pb.