Kuwait oil price down to US$61.51 pb

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil is down by US$1.40 to US$61.51 per barrel on Monday, compared to Friday's US$62.91 pb, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, at the global level, the price of the Brent crude went down by US$1.13 to US$60.78 pb, and also the American crude went down by US$1.84 to US$54.07 pb.