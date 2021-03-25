Kuwait oil price down to US$61.68 pb

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) Kuwait oil dropped US$1.96 during Wednesday's trading sessions to reach US$61.68 per barrel (pb) compared with US$63.64 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, benchmark Brent leaped by US$3.62 to US$64.41 pb and West Texas Intermediate surged US$3.42 to US$61.18 pb.