UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Oil Price Down To US$61.68 Pb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:45 PM

Kuwait oil price down to US$61.68 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) Kuwait oil dropped US$1.96 during Wednesday's trading sessions to reach US$61.68 per barrel (pb) compared with US$63.64 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, benchmark Brent leaped by US$3.62 to US$64.41 pb and West Texas Intermediate surged US$3.42 to US$61.18 pb.

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways launches sale to Seychelles, Maldiv ..

8 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly rise but inflation, virus fea ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Detention Authority Says Navalny's Health ..

7 minutes ago

Australia begins 'long haul' to recovery as floodw ..

7 minutes ago

Over 50% of Israeli Citizens Received Both Shots o ..

7 minutes ago

Russia prison service says Navalny's health 'satis ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.