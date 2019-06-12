Kuwait oil price down to US$62.29 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 57 cents to US$62.29 per barrel on Tuesday compared to $62.86 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the US Petroleum Institute announced yesterday that US stockpiles of crude oil grew unexpectedly last week as gasoline stockpiles increased while distillates fell.