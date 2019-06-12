UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Oil Price Down To US$62.29 Pb

Faizan Hashmi 6 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:30 PM

Kuwait oil price down to US$62.29 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 57 cents to US$62.29 per barrel on Tuesday compared to $62.86 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the US Petroleum Institute announced yesterday that US stockpiles of crude oil grew unexpectedly last week as gasoline stockpiles increased while distillates fell.

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil Price

Recent Stories

Army budget freeze insupportable: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

14 minutes ago

Heroes of Pakistan: This rescue official missed si ..

14 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet to increase Emirati Youth participatio ..

20 minutes ago

EU Representatives Committee Agrees to Extend Russ ..

15 minutes ago

Japan PM starts Tehran mission to ease tensions

15 minutes ago

Tunisia name Msakni in Africa Cup of Nations squad ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.