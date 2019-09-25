UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Oil Price Down To US$64.15 Pb

Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:30 PM

Kuwait oil price down to US$64.15 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 26 cents to US$64.15 per barrel on Tuesday compared to $64.41 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price of the Brent crude went down by $1.67 to settle at $63.10 pb, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by $1.35 to settle at $57.29 pb.

