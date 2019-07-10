Kuwait oil price down to US$64.32 pb

(@imziishan)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 54 cents to US$64.32 per barrel compared to 64.86 pb Monday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday.

On a global level, the Brent Blend crude went up five cents to $64.16 pb, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went up 17 cents to $57.83 pb, the Kuwait of news Agency, KUNA, has reported.