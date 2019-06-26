Kuwait oil price down to US$64.34 pb

The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 60 cents to US$64.34 per barrel on Tuesday, compared with US$64.94 pb last Monday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Wednesday

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the Brent Blend crude increased by 34 cents to $65.05 pb, while the US crude oil price dropped by seven cents to reach $57.83 pb.