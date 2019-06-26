UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Oil Price Down To US$64.34 Pb

Faizan Hashmi 36 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:45 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 60 cents to US$64.34 per barrel on Tuesday, compared with US$64.94 pb last Monday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the Brent Blend crude increased by 34 cents to $65.05 pb, while the US crude oil price dropped by seven cents to reach $57.83 pb.

