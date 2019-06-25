Kuwait oil price down to US$64.94 pb

(@imziishan)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 23 cents to US$64.94 per barrel (pb) on Monday compared to US$65.17 pb last Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Tuesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the Brent Blend crude lost 34 cents, settling at US$64.86 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate gained 47 cents, reaching US$57.90 pb.