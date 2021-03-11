UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Oil Price Down To US$65.92 Pb

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Kuwait oil price down to US$65.92 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down US$1.12 to US$65.92 per barrel (pb) Thursday after it was at US$67.04 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Friday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price of the Brent crude went up by 38 cents to US$67.90 per barrel, and the West Texas Intermediate, which went up by 34 cents to US$64.44 pb.

