KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 63 cents to US$66.17 per barrel on Tuesday compared to $66.80 pb Monday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the Brent Blend crude went down $2.13 to $64.35 pb, as did the West Texas Intermediate, which went down $1.96 to $57.62 pb.