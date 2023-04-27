UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Oil Price Down US$2.28 To US$82.62 Pb

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by US$2.28 to US$82.62 per barrel on Wednesday as opposed to $84.90 pb the day

before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Thursday.

According to Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, at the global level, the price of Brent crude went down by $3.08 to $77.69 per barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by $2.77 to $74.30 pb.

