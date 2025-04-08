Kuwait oil price drops to $67.01 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil made a huge drop by US$5.95 to US$67.01 per barrel (pb) on Monday as opposed to Friday's US$72.96 pb, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

The prices of the Brent Crude and the West Texas Intermediate at the global markets came down each by $1.37 and $1.29 to settle respectively at $64.21 pb and $60.70 pb, Kuwait news Agency reported.

