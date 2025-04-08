Open Menu

Kuwait Oil Price Drops To $67.01 Pb

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 01:15 PM

Kuwait oil price drops to $67.01 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil made a huge drop by US$5.95 to US$67.01 per barrel (pb) on Monday as opposed to Friday's US$72.96 pb, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

The prices of the Brent Crude and the West Texas Intermediate at the global markets came down each by $1.37 and $1.29 to settle respectively at $64.21 pb and $60.70 pb, Kuwait news Agency reported.

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil Price Market

Recent Stories

FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, c ..

FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, careers

6 minutes ago
 PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116 ..

PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116,000 points

7 minutes ago
 Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils ..

Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils per share from 2025

21 minutes ago
 United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sh ..

United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sherpa Meeting

51 minutes ago
 China sees more active e-commerce logistics in Mar ..

China sees more active e-commerce logistics in March

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Bas ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Basque Country opener

1 hour ago
UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic a ..

UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic and Trade Commission in Abu Dha ..

1 hour ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Korean government formally sets presidential elect ..

Korean government formally sets presidential election for June 3

3 hours ago
 UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Kn ..

UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' efforts

3 hours ago
 Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, promp ..

Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, prompting school closures

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East