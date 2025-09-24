Kuwait Oil Price Drops To $70.45 Pb
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 11:45 AM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil dropped by 47 cents to reach US$70.45 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, compared to Monday's US$70.92 pb, the Kuwaiti Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday.
The price of Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate also declined in the global markets by $1.06 and $1.13 respectively, setting each at $67.63 pb and $63.41 pb, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).
