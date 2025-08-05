Kuwait Oil Price Drops To $72.47 Pb
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 02:15 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil dropped by US$2.56 to US$72.47 per barrel (pb) on Monday, compared to Friday's US$75.03 pb, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced on Tuesday.
The prices of Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate also declined in the global markets by 91 cents and $1.04, respectively, settling each at $68.76 pb and $66.29 pb, according to the Kuwait news Agency.
