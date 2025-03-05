Open Menu

Kuwait Oil Price Drops To $73.19 Pb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 09:30 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) Kuwait crude oil price dropped by US$2.94 to reach US$73.19 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, compared to US$76.13 pb on Monday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday.

Brent crude forwards dropped by 58 cents to settle at $71.04 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate crude edged down by 11 cents, reaching $68.26 a barrel, the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported.

