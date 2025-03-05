Kuwait Oil Price Drops To $73.19 Pb
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 09:30 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) Kuwait crude oil price dropped by US$2.94 to reach US$73.19 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, compared to US$76.13 pb on Monday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday.
Brent crude forwards dropped by 58 cents to settle at $71.04 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate crude edged down by 11 cents, reaching $68.26 a barrel, the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported.
Recent Stories
UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2 ..
RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier des ..
Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives
RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenger experience at Metro, Tram St ..
FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation in tax sector
NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday
EPAA announces discovery of three new recorded plant species in UAE
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre extends Research Grant deadline to March 20th
Khalifa Medical City celebrates 100th Internal Medicine Resident
BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla says Indian govt to decide on team’s visit to Pakista ..
Mahira Sharma opens up about dating rumours with cricketer Mohammad Siraj
Blast in Balochistan Khuzdar district kills four
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 20245 minutes ago
-
RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier destination for Chinese ..5 minutes ago
-
Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives5 minutes ago
-
RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenger experience at Metro, Tram Stations5 minutes ago
-
OPEC Fund supports Burkina Faso’s cotton industry with €26 million trade finance facility5 minutes ago
-
FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation in tax sector5 minutes ago
-
NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday6 minutes ago
-
EPAA announces discovery of three new recorded plant species in UAE6 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre extends Research Grant deadline to March 20th6 minutes ago
-
Khalifa Medical City celebrates 100th Internal Medicine Resident6 minutes ago
-
Kuwait oil price drops to $73.19 pb6 minutes ago
-
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh5 hours ago