Kuwait Oil Price Drops To $73.31 Pb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Kuwait oil price drops to $73.31 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) Kuwait oil price dropped by 88 cents to reach US$73.31 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, compared to US$74.19 pb on Monday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday.

In international markets, forwards of the Brent crude oil rose by 28 cents to reach $69.56 pb, and those of the West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by 22 cents to settle at $66.25 a barrel, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

