Kuwait oil price drops to $74.73 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Kuwait oil price dropped by US$1.14 to US$74.73 per barrel in Wednesday's trading compared to Tuesday's rate of $75.87 pb, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Thursday.

In global markets, Brent crude futures moved up by 22 cents to $70.78 per barrel and the West Texas Intermediate oil climbed by 26 cents to reach $67.16 pb, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

