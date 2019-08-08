UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Oil Price Drops To US$59.20 Pb

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 04:00 PM

Kuwait oil price drops to US$59.20 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) Kuwaiti oil price dropped 88 cents to US$59.20 per barrel on Wednesday compared with $60.08 pb Tuesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said in a statement on Thursday.

In international markets, the Brent crude contracts posted fall by $2.71, settling at $56.23 pb, the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, has reported.

West Texas crude oil contracts shed $2.54, thus the price for a barrel fell to $51.09.

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil Price Market

Recent Stories

Two Killed in Blast at Military Range in Russia's ..

1 second ago

JI Amir Siraj ul Haq announces to hold protest ral ..

3 seconds ago

China should encourage Pakistani exports to balanc ..

4 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to launch teac ..

6 seconds ago

UAE concludes WTO dispute following Qatar’s with ..

17 minutes ago

High level consultative meeting discusses National ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.