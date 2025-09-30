Kuwait oil price drops to US$71.39 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by US$1.35 to US$71.39 per barrel (pb) on Monday, compared to US$72.74 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday.

In global markets, Brent crude fell by US$2.16 to US$67.97 pb, while West Texas Intermediate declined by US$2.27 to US$63.45 pb, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).