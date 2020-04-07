Kuwait oil price rises to US$22.11 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went up by 80 cents to settle at US$22.11 per barrel in Monday's trades against US$21.29 pb on Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Tuesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, Brent blend crude dropped by US$1.06 to settle at US$33.05 pb, while the American Intermediate West Texas crude moved down on Monday by US$2.26 pb, settling at US$26.08 pb.