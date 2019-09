KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) Kuwait oil price rose US$1.02 to $61.45 per barrel on Monday compared to $60.43 pb last Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Tuesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, in international markets, the Brent blend rose $1.05 to $62.59 pb, and West Texas intermediate crude also rose $1.33 to $57.85 pb.