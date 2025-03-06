Kuwait Oil Price Rises To US$74.20 Pb
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 02:30 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) Kuwait's oil price increased by US$1.01 to reach US$74.20 per barrel on Wednesday, compared to US$73.19 per barrel on Tuesday, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Thursday.
In international markets, Brent crude oil futures fell by US$1.74 to reach US$69.30 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude declined by US$1.95, settling at US$66.31 per barrel, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).
Recent Stories
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..
TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Kuwait oil price rises to US$74.20 pb6 minutes ago
-
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th phase of Mohammed bi ..20 minutes ago
-
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerhouse21 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 202436 minutes ago
-
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives51 minutes ago
-
COP30 President highlights UAE-Brazil-Azerbaijan alliance as key to strengthening climate governance1 hour ago
-
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability2 hours ago
-
AI, digital tools transforming China's elderly care industry2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
Three killed in Mississippi as storms sweep across US2 hours ago
-
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Central Asian markets2 hours ago
-
Korea’s consumer prices rise at 2% level for 2nd month in February3 hours ago