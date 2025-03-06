Open Menu

Kuwait Oil Price Rises To US$74.20 Pb

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Kuwait oil price rises to US$74.20 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) Kuwait's oil price increased by US$1.01 to reach US$74.20 per barrel on Wednesday, compared to US$73.19 per barrel on Tuesday, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Thursday.

In international markets, Brent crude oil futures fell by US$1.74 to reach US$69.30 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude declined by US$1.95, settling at US$66.31 per barrel, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

