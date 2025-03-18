Kuwait oil price rises to US$75.06 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) Kuwaiti oil price rose 71 cents to US$75.06 per barrel in Monday's trading compared to Friday's US$74.35 pb, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

In global markets, Brent futures increased by 49 cents to US$71.07 per barrel, as West Texas Intermediate also increased by 40 cents to reach US$67.58 pb, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).