Kuwait Oil Price Rises To US$75.06 Pb
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) Kuwaiti oil price rose 71 cents to US$75.06 per barrel in Monday's trading compared to Friday's US$74.35 pb, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
In global markets, Brent futures increased by 49 cents to US$71.07 per barrel, as West Texas Intermediate also increased by 40 cents to reach US$67.58 pb, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).
