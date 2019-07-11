Kuwait oil price up $1.37 to $65.69 pb

The price of Kuwaiti oil went up US$1.37 to USD 65.69 per barrel, Wednesday, compared to $64.32 pb last Tuesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Thursday

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, Brent Blend crude rose $2.85 to reach $67.01 pb, same as the West Texas Intermediate, which went up $2.60 to reach $60.43 pb.