Kuwait Oil Price Up $1.37 To $65.69 Pb

Faizan Hashmi 34 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 12:00 PM

Kuwait oil price up $1.37 to $65.69 pb

The price of Kuwaiti oil went up US$1.37 to USD 65.69 per barrel, Wednesday, compared to $64.32 pb last Tuesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Thursday

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up US$1.37 to USD 65.69 per barrel, Wednesday, compared to $64.32 pb last Tuesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Thursday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, Brent Blend crude rose $2.85 to reach $67.01 pb, same as the West Texas Intermediate, which went up $2.60 to reach $60.43 pb.

