Kuwait oil price up 15 cents to $78.58 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 15 cents to US$78.58 per barrel on Wednesday, compared to US$78.43 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.

At the global markets, the prices of the Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate went up each by 46 and 51 cents to settle respectively at $74.95 per barrel and $71.71 pb, Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported.