Open Menu

Kuwait Oil Price Up 15 Cents To $78.58 Pb

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 11:45 AM

Kuwait oil price up 15 cents to $78.58 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 15 cents to US$78.58 per barrel on Wednesday, compared to US$78.43 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.

At the global markets, the prices of the Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate went up each by 46 and 51 cents to settle respectively at $74.95 per barrel and $71.71 pb, Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported.

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil Price Market

Recent Stories

UN expresses concern over human toll resulting fro ..

UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..

2 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in ..

Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

3 hours ago
 'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-Ge ..

'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General

10 hours ago
 Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli ..

Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

11 hours ago
Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk ..

Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease

11 hours ago
 India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world ma ..

India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets

14 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half bil ..

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales

16 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from Iranian Pre ..

UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..

17 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

18 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East