Kuwait Oil Price Up 24 Cents To $64.26 Pb
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 01:00 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 24 cents to US$64.26 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to US$64.02 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday.
The prices of the Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate globally went down with the former decreasing by 65 cents to $64.09 per barrel, the latter declined by 64 cents to reach $60.89 pb, as reported by the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).
