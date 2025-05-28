Open Menu

Kuwait Oil Price Up 24 Cents To $64.26 Pb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Kuwait oil price up 24 cents to $64.26 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 24 cents to US$64.26 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to US$64.02 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday.

The prices of the Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate globally went down with the former decreasing by 65 cents to $64.09 per barrel, the latter declined by 64 cents to reach $60.89 pb, as reported by the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil Price

Recent Stories

DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximat ..

DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximately 75 aircraft

3 minutes ago
 UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince o ..

UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince of Poets, Million’s Poet, Al- ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on National Day

18 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Ban T20I series: Abbas Afridi replaces inju ..

Pak Vs Ban T20I series: Abbas Afridi replaces injured Wasim Jr.

27 minutes ago
 Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Ara ..

Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Arab Media Forum

33 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zea ..

Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zeal today

38 minutes ago
TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G Launched in Pakistan wit ..

TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G Launched in Pakistan with Smart AI Capabilities and Pr ..

40 minutes ago
 60 financial institutions to participate in 'Ethra ..

60 financial institutions to participate in 'Ethraa' Career Fair

47 minutes ago
 Qatar's knowledge transformation: Shaping diversif ..

Qatar's knowledge transformation: Shaping diversified, sustainable economic mode ..

47 minutes ago
 'Artists of the Middle East: 1900 to Now' book unv ..

'Artists of the Middle East: 1900 to Now' book unveiled at Arab Media Summit

1 hour ago
 UAE Alliance for Climate Action convenes 3rd Advis ..

UAE Alliance for Climate Action convenes 3rd Advisory Committee meeting

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Mexico's Revi ..

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Mexico's Revillagigedo Islands

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East