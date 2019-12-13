UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Oil Price Up 26 Cents To Stand At US$65.60 Pb

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 02:15 PM

Kuwait oil price up 26 cents to stand at US$65.60 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 26 cents to US$65.60 per barrel Thursday, after being at US$65.34 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Friday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price of the Brent crude went up by 48 cents to settle at US$64.20 per barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went up by 42 cents to stand at US$59.18 pb.

