Kuwait oil price up 26 cents to stand at US$67.20 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up 20 cents to settle at US$67.20 per barrel (pb) Tuesday after being at US$66.49 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price at the global scale saw future contracts of Brent Blend crude up 76 cents to stand at US$66.10 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate gained 73 cents to reach US$60.94 pb.