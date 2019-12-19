Kuwait oil price up 30 cents to stand at US$67.50 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 30 cents to settle at US$67.50 per barrel (pb) Wednesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Thursday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price at the global scale saw future contracts of Brent Blend crude went up by seven cents to stand at US$66.17 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate shed one cents to settle at US$60.93 pb.