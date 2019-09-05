UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Oil Price Up 31 Cents Stands At US$57.93 Bp

Thu 05th September 2019 | 03:45 PM

Kuwait oil price up 31 cents stands at US$57.93 bp

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up 31 cents to US$57.93 per barrel on Wednesday compared to $57.62 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, in global markets, the price of the Brent crude went up 2.44 to $60.70 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate went up $2.32 to stand at $56.26 pb.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

