Kuwait Oil Price Up 4 Cents To $77.40 Pb

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 03:48 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by four cents to US$77.40 per barrel (pb) on Wednesday, compared to US$77.36 pb the previous day, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Thursday.

On global markets, Brent crude rose by 77 cents to $73.79 pb, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 65 cents to settle at $69.65 pb, Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported.

