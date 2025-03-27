Kuwait oil price up 4 cents to $77.40 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by four cents to US$77.40 per barrel (pb) on Wednesday, compared to US$77.36 pb the previous day, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Thursday.

On global markets, Brent crude rose by 77 cents to $73.79 pb, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 65 cents to settle at $69.65 pb, Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported.