Kuwait oil price up 42 cents to stand at US$72.69 pb

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 42 cents to reach US$72.69 per barrel (pb) Tuesday, compared with US$72.27 pb on Monday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA), Brent crude was also up by US$2.46 to US$73.98 pb and West Texas Intermediate also went up by US$2.51 to US$71.12 pb.