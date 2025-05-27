Open Menu

Kuwait Oil Price Up 44 Cents To $64.02 Pb

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 05:31 PM

Kuwait oil price up 44 cents to $64.02 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 44 cents to US$64.02 per barrel on Monday, compared to US$63.58 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday.

The prices of the Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate globally had differed with the former decreasing by four cents to $64.74 per barrel, the latter stabilising at $61.53 pb, as reported by the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil Price

Recent Stories

Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displaceme ..

Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza

18 seconds ago
 Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility ..

Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility in RAK with AED30 million inve ..

26 seconds ago
 39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kick ..

39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kicks off in Abu Dhabi

34 seconds ago
 Ministry of Higher Education establishes Youth Cou ..

Ministry of Higher Education establishes Youth Council

48 seconds ago
 11 injured in Florida boat explosion

11 injured in Florida boat explosion

55 seconds ago
 Ajman University hosts ‘Research Day’ to drive ..

Ajman University hosts ‘Research Day’ to drive innovation

1 minute ago
Meta to use user content for AI training

Meta to use user content for AI training

1 minute ago
 'TRENDS' Research Partner in Emirates Agriculture ..

'TRENDS' Research Partner in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025

2 minutes ago
 Philadelphia shooting leaves two dead, nine others ..

Philadelphia shooting leaves two dead, nine others injured

2 minutes ago
 10 people injured following explosion at Tokyo con ..

10 people injured following explosion at Tokyo construction site

3 minutes ago
 James Webb Telescope captures earliest ever galaxy ..

James Webb Telescope captures earliest ever galaxy seen yet

3 minutes ago
 Meet BingAI: BingX's AI Revolution in Crypto Tradi ..

Meet BingAI: BingX's AI Revolution in Crypto Trading

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East