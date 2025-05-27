Kuwait Oil Price Up 44 Cents To $64.02 Pb
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 05:31 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 44 cents to US$64.02 per barrel on Monday, compared to US$63.58 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday.
The prices of the Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate globally had differed with the former decreasing by four cents to $64.74 per barrel, the latter stabilising at $61.53 pb, as reported by the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).
