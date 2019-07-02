Kuwait oil price up 53 cents to $66.29 pb

The price of Kuwaiti oil went up 53 cents to US$66.29 per barrel on Monday, compared to $65.76 pb last Friday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Tuesday

In global markets, the price of the Brent Blend was up 32 cents, settling at $65.06 pb, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which gained 62 cents to close at $59.09 pb, the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.