Kuwait oil price up 59 cents to stand at US$68.00 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 59 cents to reach US$68.00 per barrel (pb) Tuesday, compared with US$67.41 pb on Monday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price of the Brent crude future contracts went up by 81 cents to settle at US$67.20 pb, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went up 59 cents to US$61.11 pb.