Kuwait oil price up 6 cents to stand at US$65.47 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 6 cents to settle at US$65.47 per barrel Tuesday, compared with US$65.41 pb Monday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price for Brent crude in the last session was up 9 cents to stand at US$64.34 pb, while the West Texas crude was also up by 22 cents to stand at US$59.24 per barrel.