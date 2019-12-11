UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Oil Price Up 6 Cents To Stand At US$65.47 Pb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:45 PM

Kuwait oil price up 6 cents to stand at US$65.47 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 6 cents to settle at US$65.47 per barrel Tuesday, compared with US$65.41 pb Monday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price for Brent crude in the last session was up 9 cents to stand at US$64.34 pb, while the West Texas crude was also up by 22 cents to stand at US$59.24 per barrel.

