Kuwait oil price up 66 cents to US$63.29

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went up by 66 cents to US$63.29 per barrel on Tuesday, compared with US$62.63 pb the day earlier, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Tuesday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, at the international markets, the rate of the Brent blend crude went up by 83 cents to US$62.96 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude was also up 69 cents, settling at US$57.23 pb.